AbbVie Touts Additional Rinvoq Data In Inflammatory Spinal Arthritis
- AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has churned out new data for Rinvoq in the hope that adding more evidence will back the JAK inhibitor's megablockbuster potential.
- The first study, part of the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 trial, looked at ankylosing spondylitis, characterized by structural damage of their sacroiliac joints visible on x-rays in 420 patients.
- At week 14, 45% of patients on Rinvoq achieved an Assessment in Spondyloarthritis International Society 40 response, compared to just 18% of those who took a placebo.
- Patients treated with the drug saw statistically significant reductions in signs and symptoms, including back pain and inflammation and improvements in physical function and disease activity.
- In the second study, 45% of patients with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis achieved ASAS 40, compared to just 23% of patients on placebo.
- AbbVie already has an application under review with the FDA and approved in Europe for ankylosing spondylitis.
- The trial also met several secondary endpoints. Significantly more Rinvoq patients achieved low disease activity and achieved better improvements on MRI scans than placebo.
