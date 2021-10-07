 Skip to main content

AbbVie Touts Additional Rinvoq Data In Inflammatory Spinal Arthritis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has churned out new data for Rinvoq in the hope that adding more evidence will back the JAK inhibitor's megablockbuster potential.
  • Related: AbbVie Submits Upadacitinib Applications In US, Europe For Ulcerative Colitis.
  • The first study, part of the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 trial, looked at ankylosing spondylitis, characterized by structural damage of their sacroiliac joints visible on x-rays in 420 patients.
  • At week 14, 45% of patients on Rinvoq achieved an Assessment in Spondyloarthritis International Society 40 response, compared to just 18% of those who took a placebo. 
  • Patients treated with the drug saw statistically significant reductions in signs and symptoms, including back pain and inflammation and improvements in physical function and disease activity.
  • In the second study, 45% of patients with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis achieved ASAS 40, compared to just 23% of patients on placebo.
  • AbbVie already has an application under review with the FDA and approved in Europe for ankylosing spondylitis. 
  • The trial also met several secondary endpoints. Significantly more Rinvoq patients achieved low disease activity and achieved better improvements on MRI scans than placebo.
  • Related: FDA Hits JAK inhibitors With Heart Safety, Cancer Warnings: All You Need To Know.
  • Price Action: ABBV stock is up 2.00% at $111.51 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

