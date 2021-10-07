 Skip to main content

Amgen, Neumora Collaborate On Precision Therapies for Brain Diseases
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 7:27am   Comments
  • Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Neumora Therapeutics Inc have announced a strategic collaboration to advance neuroscience discovery, development, and commercialization. 
  • The companies will collaborate on programs by applying Neumora's proprietary precision neuroscience platform to insights generated by Amgen's deCODE genetics and human data research capabilities. 
  • Deal terms for the collaboration were not disclosed.
  • In addition, Neumora has received a $100 million equity investment from Amgen and acquired exclusive global rights to Amgen programs targeting casein kinase 1 delta and glucocerebrosidase for neurodegenerative diseases.
  • Related: Amgen's Lumakras Combo Therapy Shows Improved Response Rate In Colorectal Cancer.
  • Price Action: AMGN stock closed 0.89% lower at $209.98 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs neuroscienceBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

