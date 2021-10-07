Osmotica Under Pressure On $35M Equity Raise To Pay Off Debt
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) has priced its secondary public offering of 14 million shares and warrants to purchase up to 14 million shares at $2.5/piece.
- Gross proceeds are expected to be $35 million. The offer price represents a steep discount of 18% from the last close price of $3.05 on Wednesday and will close by October 12.
- The warrants have an exercise price of $3.10 per share, are immediately exercisable, and will expire three and one-half years.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to additional 2.1 million shares or additional warrants to purchase up to 2.1 million shares.
- H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
- Osmotica will use the proceeds to repay the $30 million outstanding under the Term Loan.
- See the SEC offering prospectus here.
- Price Action: OSMT stock is down 40.20% at $1.83 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
