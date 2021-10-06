Cassava Sciences Starts Late-Stage Simufilam Study In Alzheimer's Patients
- Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) initiated an initial Phase 3 efficacy study of simufilam, an investigational drug for patients with Alzheimer's disease.
- A second Phase 3 efficacy study of simufilam in Alzheimer's disease is expected to begin by year-end.
- Phase 3 studies of simufilam in Alzheimer's disease are conducted under Special Protocol Assessments from the FDA.
- The first Phase 3 750-subject study, called RETHINK-ALZ, is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of oral simufilam 100 mg in enhancing cognition and slowing cognitive and functional decline over 52 weeks.
- Secondary objectives include the assessment of simufilam's effect on neuropsychiatric symptoms and caregiver burden.
- The second Phase 3 study in 1,000 patients, called REFOCUS-ALZ, will evaluate the safety and efficacy of oral simufilam 100 mg and 50 mg over 78 weeks.
- Price Action: SAVA stock is down 5.91% at $53.79 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
