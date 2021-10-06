Entera Bio's Formulated Human Parathyroid Hormone Shows Encouraging BMD Data
- Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ENTX) has presented the 6-month bone mineral density (BMD) data from its Phase 2 trial of EB613, an oral formulation of human parathyroid hormone (PTH), for osteoporosis.
- The Phase 2 Dose-Ranging study showed clinically significant changes in increases in BMD at the spine, femoral neck, and total hip.
- Patients receiving 2.5 mg oral PTH had a placebo-adjusted increase of 3.78% in the lumbar spine (LS) BMD.
- Additionally, there was a highly statistically significant dose-dependent increase in LS BMD across all dose groups.
- Pooled 2.5 mg EB613 group had a significant placebo-adjusted 2.76% increase in the femoral neck and a 1.84% increase in total hip BMD.
- Significant decrease in serum CTX (of 21% from baseline at 6 months while P1NP was unchanged.
- The safety profile of EB613 was consistent with and similar to the known profile of injectable PTH (Forteo).
- Price Action: ENTX stock is down 1.97% at $4.49 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs osteoporosis Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General