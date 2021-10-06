 Skip to main content

EQRx, Absci Ink Protein-Based Therapeutics Development Pact
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 7:28am   Comments
  • EQRx and Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) have announced a discovery collaboration for protein-based therapeutics. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • The partnership will leverage Absci's Drug Creation technology for discovery and development activities, along with EQRx's clinical development expertise and commercial capabilities to advance protein-based therapeutics at more affordable costs for patients. 
  • EQRx and Absci will collaborate to jointly engineer and develop several clinical candidates across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology and immunology. 
  • At Absci's option, it may make additional investments at progressive stages of development in exchange for an increased share of product sales.
  • Price Action: ABSI stock closed 1.38% higher at $11.03 on Tuesday.

