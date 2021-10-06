Surrozen's Inflammatory Bowel Disease Candidate Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action
- Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ: SRZN) announced that preclinical data from its inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) program, SZN-1326, were presented during the 2021 United European Gastroenterology Week.
- Related: See Why Surrozen Stock Is Surging On Tuesday.
- Preclinical data of SZN-1326 showed accelerated epithelial regeneration, barrier repair, and colonic mucosal healing.
- SZN-1326 repaired the damaged colon epithelium and restored the colon tissue structure. It also reduced the histology severity, inflammatory cytokines in the serum.
- SZN-1326 also showed superiority to anti-IL12/23p40 and anti-TNF-α antibodies in restoring epithelial integrity and mitigating colitis.
- Findings exhibited that administration of as little as four doses of 0.3 mg/kg of SZN-1326 starting on day 23 stimulated intestinal epithelial regeneration, induced mucosal healing, and restored the epithelial barrier.
- SZN-1326 demonstrated that it could be safely administered to non-human primates, with pharmacokinetics suitable for humans.
- Price Action: SRZN stock closed 4.33% higher at $6.50 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs inflammatory bowel diseaseBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General