Acer Therapeutics Stock Jumps As UCD Candidate Is Under FDA Review
- The FDA has accepted for review Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER) and its partner, Relief Therapeutics Holding SA's (OTC: RLFTF) marketing application for ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for Urea Cycle Disorders (UCDs).
- The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of June 5, 2022.
- Acer's 505(b)(2) application is supported by results from two bioequivalence trials in which ACER-001 showed similar relative bioavailability for both phenylbutyrate (PBA) and phenylacetate (PAA), the active metabolite of sodium phenylbutyrate, compared to the reference listed drug, Buphenyl (sodium phenylbutyrate).
- Price Action: ACER stock is up 15.30% at $2.87 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
