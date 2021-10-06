 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Takeda Discontinues Two Mid-Stage Narcolepsy Trials
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 5:54am   Comments
Share:
Takeda Discontinues Two Mid-Stage Narcolepsy Trials
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) has suspended dosing and has decided to stop Phase 2 studies evaluating TAK-994, an investigational oral orexin agonist.
  • According to Takeda, TAK 994 was undergoing two Phase 2 trials for narcolepsy Type 1 with cataplexy and narcolepsy Type 2 without cataplexy.
  • Type 1 narcolepsy is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness plus cataplexy and/or low levels of a chemical in the brain called hypocretin.
  • Type 2 narcolepsy also results in excessive daytime sleepiness but does not have cataplexy and have normal hypocretin levels.
  • Takeda said that a safety signal has emerged in Phase 2 studies.
  • "Ensuring the safety of patients participating in clinical studies is of the utmost importance as we strive to develop transformative medicines. We are grateful to all of the patients, physicians, and site staff who participated in these important clinical trials," said Sarah Sheikh, Head Neuroscience Therapeutic Area Unit at Takeda. 
  • Takeda has one more oral orexin agonist in the pipeline, TAK-861, which is currently in Phase 1 development.
  • Related: Takeda In-Licenses Hunter Syndrome Candidate.
  • Price Action: TAK shares closed 0.25% lower at $16.08 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TKPHF + TAK)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 3-9): ChemoCentryx FDA Decision, Conference Presentations, IPOs And More
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For October PDUFA Dates
Takeda Says 'Human Error' Reason Behind Contaminated Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Confirms Acceleron Purchase, Regeneron Touts COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, Takeda In-Licenses Huntington's Disease Drug
Takeda In-Licenses Hunter Syndrome Candidate
Takeda Guilty Of Supply Contract Breach With AbbVie For Prostate Cancer Drug
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Narcolepsy Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com