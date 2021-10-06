 Skip to main content

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Raises $300M Via Equity
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 7:18am   Comments
  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENEpriced its underwritten public offering of 8.5 million shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 1.7 million shares.
  • The common share offer price of $29.50 represents a marginal discount of 1.6% over the last close price of $29.99 on Tuesday.
  • The pre-funded warrants are being offered at $29.4999/ pre-funded warrant. 
  • The gross proceeds to Xenon are expected to be approximately $300.0 million.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million shares. The offering will close by October 8.
  • Xenon will use the proceeds for the clinical development of our XEN1101 and XEN496 product candidates.
  • See the SEC prospectus here.
  • Related: Xenon Pharma Shares Jump After Epilepsy Treatment Phase 2 Data Meets Primary Endpoint.
  • Price Action: XENE stock is down 1.30% at $29.60 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Financing Offerings Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

