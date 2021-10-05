 Skip to main content

Why Did Kaleido Shares Plunge 10% On Tuesday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 4:11pm   Comments

  • Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KLDOannounced topline data from the non-IND/CTA clinical study evaluating KB295, a novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapy (MMT), in mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis (UC). 
  • The study achieved the primary objective of safety and tolerability with no product-emergent serious adverse events reported.
  • Subjects receiving KB295 experienced a reduction in three biomarkers, fecal calprotectin (FCP), fecal lactoferrin, and FimH, associated with UC disease activity was observed at the end of the study. 
  • These results are complemented by preclinical studies using human donor-derived microbiome communities.
  • Total short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) production increased in ex-vivo studies to pharmacologically relevant levels to UC.
  • The Company plans to initiate a phase 2 study with KB295 for mild-to-moderate UC patients in 1H of 2022.
  • Price Action: KLDO stock closed 9.62% lower at $5.26 on Tuesday.

