Coherus' Udenyca Body Injector At par With Pre-filled syringe
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 12:52pm   Comments
  • Coherus BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRSannounced results from a bioequivalence study of Udenyca (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) administered via a proprietary on-body injector (OBI) device compared to the currently marketed Udenyca pre-filled syringe (PFS). 
  • The study met all PK bioequivalence primary endpoints and the key secondary pharmacodynamic endpoint of ANC (absolute neutrophil count). 
  • No new safety signals were observed. 
  • The study enrolled 189 subjects randomized 1:1 to receive one of two treatment sequences of Udenyca OBI followed by PFS, or the reverse, with a treatment interval of 6 to 8 weeks.
  • Coherus plans a 2022 submission to the FDA of a prior approval supplement to seek marketing authorization for the UDENYCA® OBI and anticipates a standard 10-month review period. 
  • Coherus expects the commercial launch of the Udenyca OBI directly post-approval.
  • Udenyca is a leukocyte growth factor indicated to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in patients with non-myeloid malignancies.
  • Price Action: CHRS stock is up 4.11% at $16.46 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

