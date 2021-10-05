MindMed Teams Up With Sphere Health To Identify Biomarkers Associated With Anxiety & Depression

Psychedelic–focused biotech company Mind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ) disclosed on Tuesday that it has agreed to partner with Sphere Health to collect and analyze multimodal data in order to improve the understanding of a variety of biomarkers associated with certain mental illnesses.

Under the strategic research collaboration, Sphere Health - a physician-founded employee benefits provider targeting treatments for people with severe mental illness – and MindMed are launching MM061302 in an attempt to develop more accurate machine learning tools to identify biomarkers that show association with and prediction of symptoms of anxiety and affective disorders.

The study will utilize existing consumer technology to provide a robust data set that can be used to better understand mental health conditions and may help inform the design of future digital tools to support both individuals with mood disorders and the clinicians caring for them.

In addition, the study data can also be de-identified and linked at the subject level to other data sets, maintaining patient privacy while offering further insights based on real-world data via the partnership with MindMed’s collaborator Datavant.

“As the ways in which individuals use technology to access care continues to evolve, so can our understanding of mental illness and mental health,” said Daniel R. Karlin, MD MA, chief medical officer of MindMed. “The use of technology has the potential to offer a level of sensitivity and precision which does not currently exist in our models of these disorders and, we hope, will ultimately lead to better outcomes in our ability to help the folks who suffer from them.”

MindMed recently appointed Bryan L. Roth, MD, Ph.D., who possesses a vast knowledge of molecular neuropharmacology, to serve on its scientific advisory board.

Photo: Courtesy of krakenimages on Unsplash