 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NFX Launches A $450M Seed Fund With 'Greater Focus' On Biotech And Crypto

Samyuktha Sriram , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 05, 2021 6:01pm   Comments
Share:
NFX Launches A $450M Seed Fund With 'Greater Focus' On Biotech And Crypto

Early-stage venture firm NFX has launched its largest fund to date, aiming to allocate a significant amount to verticals such as biotech and cryptocurrency.

What Happened: In a press release on Tuesday, NFX announced the launch of Fund III, dedicated solely to pre-seed and seed-stage startups.

The new fund is projected to add 70 companies to its portfolio, onboarding founders who specialize in fintech, marketplaces, gaming and property technology sectors. The venture firm also specifically mentioned plans to increase investment in tech-bio and crypto.

The firm added Morgan Beller, co-creator of Facebook, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FB) Diem cryptocurrency project, as general partner last year.

“You can't have crypto without network effects. Understanding network effects — and the ability to bake in certain principles from the pre-seed/seed stage — gives crypto founders a real advantage. No one is better at understanding that than the NFX team,” said Beller in a statement.

NFX’s portfolio includes several billion-dollar companies like LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT), DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) and Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ: POSH).

The venture firm said it plans to leverage this new fund to build a stronger network, which will help founders get even further faster in an increasingly competitive market.

Price Action: On Tuesday at publication, the cryptocurrency market was up 4.65% over 24 hours and was valued at over $2.19 trillion; the leading digital asset Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $51,654.20, gaining 5.03%.

Photo: Thought Catalog via Unsplash

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Snap's Latest Offering For Young Wannabe Politicians
Why Twitter Shares Are Rising
Key Takeaways From Facebook Whistleblower's Senate Appearance
9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Facebook Starts To Recover
Why Facebook Shares Are Rising
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fund IIIBiotech Cryptocurrency News Small Cap Startups Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com