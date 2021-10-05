Galapagos' Filgotinib Shows Clinical Benefit In Ulcerative Colitis Non-Responding Patients
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) announced results of two post-hoc analyses from the SELECTION and SELECTION LTE studies of filgotinib for active ulcerative colitis (UC).
- The analyses showed clinical benefits of continued dosing with filgotinib 200mg, an oral once-daily JAK1 preferential inhibitor, in patients who did not respond at week 10.
- Additionally, treatment with filgotinib 200mg resulted in clinically meaningful improvements in health-related quality of life (HRQoL) measures by week 58.
- The data will be presented at the UEGW virtual 2021 congress.
- A post-hoc analysis of the SELECTION study showed that continuous filgotinib 200mg among non-responders resulted in 65.7% biologic-naïve and 62.2% biologic-experienced patients achieving partial Mayo Clinic Score (pMCS) response by Week 12.
- 17.1% biologic-naïve and 16.7% biologic-experienced patients in pMCS remission.
- Price Action: GLPG stock is down 1.66% at $50.32 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
