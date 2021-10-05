 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Johnson & Johnson Seeks FDA Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Booster Dose
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 7:45am   Comments
Share:
Johnson & Johnson Seeks FDA Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Booster Dose
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has submitted data to the FDA seeking emergency use approval of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 18 years of age and older.
  • The submission includes results from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE 2 study that booster shot at two months provided 94% protection against symptomatic COVID-19 in the U.S.
  • 100% protection was observed against severe/critical COVID-19, at least 14 days post-booster vaccination.
  • Also, part of the submission is Phase 1/2a data showing when a booster is given six months after the single shot, the antibody levels increased nine-fold one week after and continued to climb to 12-fold higher four weeks.
  • Related Link: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster Shot Generates 9X Spike-Binding Antibodies, Early Data Shows.
  • The vaccine, when given as a booster or primary dose, was generally well-tolerated.
  • Price Action: JNJ stock is up 0.48% at $159.98 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Wanes But The Shot Is Good For Keeping People Out Of Hospitals, Says Study
JNJ, Xencor Sign $1.3B Licensing Deal For B-Cell Malignancies-Targeted Bispecific Antibody
J&J's RSV Vaccine Candidate Shows 80% Efficacy In Older Adults
Tesla and Merck Give Investors Some Hope
A Look Into Johnson & Johnson's Price Over Earnings
Johnson & Johnson To Seek FDA Approval For COVID-19 Booster Shot: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com