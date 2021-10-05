EXCLUSIVE: Annovis Bio's Parkinson's Candidate Improves Speed, Motor Function Vs Placebo
- Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE: ANVS) has announced efficacy data from the Phase 2 trial evaluating ANVS401 in Parkinson's disease (PD).
- Data from 54 patients found that once-daily ANVS401 was superior to placebo in improving motor function.
- ANVS401 was well-tolerated and safe, with no adverse effects related to treatment observed.
- Compared to the placebo group, statistically significant improvements in motor-dexterity, speed, and accuracy were observed in patients across doses of ANVS401, compared to placebo.
- Further, patients taking ANVS401 5mg, 20mg, and 80mg also achieved statistically significant improvements from baseline on the same test.
- Patients treated with ANVS401 10mg and 20mg once daily showed statistically significant improvements in several motor & non-motor functions compared to baseline.
- Annovis is still analyzing certain biomarker data from the 54 PD patients.
- The Company plans to request PD and Alzheimer's disease Meeting with FDA on the next steps in clinical development.
- Annovis Bio will host an investor conference call today at 9 a.m. ET.
- Price Action: ANVS stock closed 4.17% lower at $30.35 on Monday.
