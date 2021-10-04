AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. Announces Study Results Confirming Correlation Between CDA Score, Risk of Cancer

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection has reached a significant milestone and positive result in its general population, cancer-risk assessment tests, and subsequent follow-up study.

At the end of September 2021, healthcare providers confirmed more than 2,000 cancer, precancer, and disease cases. According to the announcements, those cases include 22 identified types of cancer, 25 identified types of precancer, and multiple other related diseases. The company also noted that based on an initial analysis, the confirmed cases strongly correlate to CDA test scores. These results confirm that AnPac’s CDA test provides an effective method to initially screen for risks associated with cancer.

“We are very pleased to reach the milestone of confirming over 2,000 cases and to achieve significant validation of CDA technology for general population cancer and pre-cancer risk assessment,” said AnPac Bio CEO and chair Dr. Chris Yu in the press release. “This is truly a breakthrough technology in catching multiple cancer and pre-cancer types earlier to prevent cancer and provide better patient outcomes. We are very proud of our contributions to the battle against cancer and we are contributing to saving lives now. We are already making a significant impact in the fight against cancer through our innovative ideas (multi-cancer detection), technology development, and finding potential cancer and pre-cancer earlier on a daily basis. We believe our CDA technology’s results speak for themselves and expect that public health agencies and organizations seeking the most promising tools for detecting cancer and pre-cancer earlier will look closely at AnPac Bio.”

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 148 issued patents as of June 30, 2021. With one CLIA and CAP registered clinical laboratory in the United States and two certified clinical laboratories in China, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including Cancer Differentiation Analysis (“CDA”), biochemical, immunological and genomics tests. According to Frost & Sullivan’s report issued in 2020, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide among companies offering next-generation, early cancer screening and detection in 2019. The company has a significant cancer screening and detection database consisting of approximately 43,900 clinical samples as of March 31, 2021. AnPac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of more than 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity. For more information about the company, visit www.AnPacBio.com

