Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Booster Shots Get Recommendation From European Medicine Agency
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 5:38pm   Comments
Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Booster Shots Get Recommendation From European Medicine Agency
  • The European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) for adults 18 years and older.
  • Related: Johnson & Johnson To Seek FDA Approval For COVID-19 Booster Shot: Report.
  • The CHMP said its recommendation was based on studies showing that a third dose increased antibody levels.
  • The Committee concluded that booster doses might be considered at least six months after the second dose.
  • The advisory group is still reviewing data on Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 shot booster doses.
  • The CHMP also recommended booster shots for both the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine for those who are immunocompromised, at least 28 days after their second dose.
  • Related: Is Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Shot Moving Closer To Authorization?
  • Price Action: PFE stock closed down 1.19% at $42.42, BNTX stock down 2.31% at $248.90, and MRNA fell 4.47% at $325.84 on Monday.
  • Photo by x3 from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

