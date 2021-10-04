 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Teva Stops Production At U.S. Plant After FDA Concerns: Reports
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 12:24pm   Comments
Share:
Teva Stops Production At U.S. Plant After FDA Concerns: Reports
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) has temporarily stopped drug production at its Irvine plant in California to address issues raised by the FDA after a recent inspection.
  • The Company did not specify the issues raised by the agency.
  • Bloomberg reported that the production halt followed Teva's recall of more than 2.5 million vials of drugs in recent months, many of them cancer medications. 
  • The report said the vials might have been contaminated with mold owing to water leaks discovered by FDA inspectors.
  • Teva said the plant received an FDA Form 483, which lists observations of issues leading to potential FDA rule violations.
  • "We have carefully reviewed the 483 and are taking extensive actions to ensure the agency's observations are fully addressed," Teva told Reuters.
  • Related: Teva Recalls One Batch Of Topotecan After Complaint Of Glass Particulate In Vial.
  • Price Action: TEVA stock is down 1.19% at $9.58 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TEVA)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Releases Twin Dose Of Positive Tidings, Astellas Voluntarily Pauses Gene Therapy Study, Ascendis Offering
Teva-MedinCell's Schizophrenia Treatment Candidate Under FDA Review
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For September PDUFA Dates
Understanding Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Unusual Options Activity
10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com