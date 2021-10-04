Teva Stops Production At U.S. Plant After FDA Concerns: Reports
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) has temporarily stopped drug production at its Irvine plant in California to address issues raised by the FDA after a recent inspection.
- The Company did not specify the issues raised by the agency.
- Bloomberg reported that the production halt followed Teva's recall of more than 2.5 million vials of drugs in recent months, many of them cancer medications.
- The report said the vials might have been contaminated with mold owing to water leaks discovered by FDA inspectors.
- Teva said the plant received an FDA Form 483, which lists observations of issues leading to potential FDA rule violations.
- "We have carefully reviewed the 483 and are taking extensive actions to ensure the agency's observations are fully addressed," Teva told Reuters.
- Price Action: TEVA stock is down 1.19% at $9.58 during the market session on the last check Monday.
