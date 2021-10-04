Enanta To Discontinue Internal Development Of NASH Candidates
- After looking at interim phase 2b data, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) has decided to stop the monotherapy trial of EDP-305 for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
- Instead, Enanta now plans to prioritize combination approaches through out-licensing arrangements.
- The company has two NASH candidates, EDP-305 and EDP-297, in the clinic. Both drugs are FXR agonists.
- Neither candidate has done enough to persuade Enanta to continue internal development.
- Enanta is stopping the phase 2b trial of EDP-305 that began last year after an interim analysis of the 12-week data.
- Enanta had the option to switch its focus to its follow-up candidate. However, a Phase 1 trial suggested EDP-297 is "not substantially differentiated" from EDP-305.
- The phase 1 study "found the overall balance of activity and tolerability was comparable to that of EDP-305."
