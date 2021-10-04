 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Did RedHill Biopharma Shares Jump 12% Monday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 5:30pm   Comments
Share:
Why Did RedHill Biopharma Shares Jump 12% Monday?
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) has reported new data from the opaganib global Phase 2/3 study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe pneumonia.
  • Related: What's Happening With RedHill Biopharma's Stock On Tuesday?
  • The data comes from a post-hoc analysis of data from the 251 study participants requiring a Fraction of inspired Oxygen (FiO2) up to 60% at baseline.
  • The data showed that treatment with oral opaganib vs. the placebo-controlled arm resulted in a 62% statistically significant reduction in mortality.
  • 77% of opaganib-treated patients reached room air by Day 14 vs. 63.5% for placebo - an efficacy benefit of 21% with opaganib.
  • Patients treated with opaganib showed a median time of 10 days to discharge vs. 14 days for the placebo arm.
  • Overall adverse events were balanced between the opaganib and placebo groups, suggesting good safety, with no new safety signals.
  •  The new data of the sub-group analysis follows the Company's previously announced top-line results of the Phase 2/3 study. 
  • Related: Merck COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Cuts Risk of Hospitalization, Death By 50%.
  • Analysis of the top-line data is still ongoing, including further analysis of the potential for the increased benefit of treatment with opaganib in patients at earlier stages of the disease. 
  • RedHill intends to discuss the study outcomes with regulators to help determine the next steps.
  • Price Action: RDHL shares closed 11.67% higher at $4.88 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RDHL)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Rallies On Antiviral Pill Data, Gilead Files For Yescarta Label Expansion, Exscientia IPO
RedHill Settles Movantik Patent Litigation With Aurobindo
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aprea Jumps On ESMO Presentation, Verrica Sinks On Regulatory Setback, Aerie CEO Quits, J&J Touts Positive COVID-19 Booster Shot Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com