Rebuilding Connections, Fostering Growth: Synaptogenix Could Be A Beacon of Hope for Patients With Neurological Diseases

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

How well we think, feel and act rests in the hands of trillions of tiny connectors in our minds.

Synapses play an integral role in how we function; they are tiny gaps that allow neurons to communicate with each other. When they aren’t working correctly or are damaged, it can lead to less connectivity, a weaker nervous system, and impaired cognition in the brain. It’s no surprise that loss of these synapses can lead to major neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia that interfere with a person’s ability to operate independently.

Nearly 1 in 6 people around the world suffer from neurological diseases each year, and unfortunately, there are limited treatment options are available. Thanks to the clinical-stage biotech company Synaptogenix (NASDAQ: SNPX), a restorative and novel form of therapy for these degenerative diseases may be on the horizon soon.

Getting the Brain Back On Track

Its product, Bryostatin-1, activates the protein kinase C-epsilon (PKC-epsilon), which affects the cognitive function of the patient as it promotes both neuronal health and synaptic regeneration. Unlike similar products made by Athira Pharma (NASDAQ: ATHA) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA), Synaptogenix’s product directly affects the PKC-epsilon - synaptic growth pathways, showing improvement. Not only has the drug slowed cognitive decline in those with Alzheimer’s disease, it has actually improved cognitive function past baseline with the effect showing persistence after 1 month of dosing.

In its Phase 2 pilot for Alzheimer’s disease, Bryostatin-1 has also reported no safety issues and has been administered safely in over 1,600 patients. Aside from Alzheimer’s disease, the company is also looking at indications for other diseases and disorders like Fragile X syndrome, autism, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, traumatic brain injury and stroke.

A Brighter Future Ahead

Valued at $30 million and led by a management team that has over 30 years in the field of neurodevelopmental disorders and developing novel drugs, Synaptogenix has received over $200 million of funding from Blanchette Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for further studies. In addition, it has numerous well-known partnerships, including the NIH, National Cancer Institute and National Institute on Aging.

Recently, Synaptogenix has made news by signing a memorandum of understanding with Nemours A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children to initiate trials using Bryostatin to treat Fragile X syndrome, announcing positive results from its Alzheimer’s trial, and acquiring a regenerative patent award with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. These patents could apply to treating degeneration of brain wiring in other neurological disorders such as Multiple Sclerosis, Fragile X mental retardation, Parkinson's disease, and cerebrovascular dementia.

Synaptogenix is in the business of rebuilding connections and restoring lives — one synapse at a time.