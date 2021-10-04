Adverum's Single Dose Wet AMD Gene Therapy Shows Robust Two Year Durability, Safety
- Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) announced new long-term data from the OPTIC trial of ADVM-022 gene therapy for neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
- Data were shared at the Retina Society's Annual Scientific Meeting.
- The 2 x 10^11 vg/eye dose (n=15), planned to be evaluated in a future Phase 2 trial, showed an over 80% reduction in annualized anti-VEGF injection frequency in patients who previously required frequent injections.
- Over 50% of patients after a median follow-up of 1.7 years remained entirely free of any supplemental anti-VEGF injection.
- Retinal anatomy (mean Central subfield thickness versus baseline) to improved and vision (mean BCVA versus baseline) was maintained over time.
- All ADVM-022-related ocular adverse events were mild (81%) to moderate (19%) across all wet AMD patients.
- At the 2 x 10^11 vg/eye dose, ocular inflammation was minimal and responsive to steroid eye drops.
- The Company plans to present INFINITY trial data in diabetic macular edema at the American Society of Retina Specialists Annual Scientific Meeting.
- Related: Adverum Stock Falls As It Stops Testing Ocular Gene Therapy Candidate In Diabetic Macular Edema Patients.
- Price Action: ADVM stock is up 6.88% at $2.33 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General