Eli Lilly's Mirikizumab Maintains Symptomatic Remission for Two Years In Ulcerative Colitis Patients
- Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) has posted new data from the Phase 2 study of mirikizumab in moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) patients.
- Patients taking mirikizumab were in symptomatic remission for up to two years.
- Among patients on mirikizumab for two years, 85.9% achieved rectal bleeding remission, 84.6% achieved stool frequency remission, and 75.6% of patients were in symptomatic remission.
- The safety profile of mirikizumab was consistent with previously published data, and no new safety signals were observed.
- In a separate, post-hoc analysis, an absence of bowel urgency at 12 weeks was strongly associated with reduced levels of inflammatory biomarkers, an indicator of disease activity.
- Mirikizumab is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that binds to the p19 subunit of interleukin 23.
- Price Action: LLY stock is down 0.79% at $229.20 during the market session on the last check Friday.
