Dyne Therapeutics Highlights New Preclinical Data For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program
- Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) has announced new data presented today during the 2021 Muscle Study Group Annual Scientific Meeting for its Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) program.
- DMD is a rare disease caused by mutations in the gene that encodes for dystrophin, a protein critical for the normal function of muscle cells.
- Dyne's FORCE platform targets the transferrin 1 receptor, which is highly expressed on the surface of muscle cells.
- The level of dystrophin expression achieved with FORCE after a single dose in the mdx mouse model was substantial.
- The dystrophin protein was widely expressed, with at least 80% dystrophin-positive fibers in skeletal and cardiac muscle.
- Lead DMD program DYNE-251 achieved Exon 51 Skipping of 52% in the diaphragm and 43% in the heart in non-human primates.
- It was well tolerated in GLP toxicology Study.
- Price Action: DYN stock is down 1.66% at $15.97 during the market session on the last check Friday.
