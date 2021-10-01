Merck COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Cuts Risk of Hospitalization, Death By 50%
- Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics have announced data from a planned interim analysis of Phase 3 MOVe-OUT trial of molnupiravir (MK-4482, EIDD-2801) from 775 COVID-19 patients.
- Data showed that molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by approximately 50% in at-risk, non-hospitalized adult patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
- 7.3% of patients who received molnupiravir were either hospitalized or died through Day 29 following randomization, compared with 14.1% of placebo-treated patients.
- Through Day 29, no deaths were reported in patients who received molnupiravir compared to 8 deaths in patients in the placebo group.
- Amid the positive data, recruitment into the study will be stopped early. Merck plans to apply for FDA Emergency Use Authorization as soon as possible.
- The incidence of any adverse event was comparable in the molnupiravir and placebo groups (35% and 40%, respectively).
- In anticipation of the results from MOVe-OUT, Merck has been producing molnupiravir.
- Merck expects to produce 10 million courses of treatment by the end of 2021, with more doses expected in 2022.
- Price Action: MRK stock is up 4.75% at $78.68 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
