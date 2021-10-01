 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Merck COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Cuts Risk of Hospitalization, Death By 50%
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 6:44am   Comments
Share:
Merck COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Cuts Risk of Hospitalization, Death By 50%
  • Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics have announced data from a planned interim analysis of Phase 3 MOVe-OUT trial of molnupiravir (MK-4482, EIDD-2801) from 775 COVID-19 patients.
  • Related: Merck's COVID-19 Antiviral Pill Effective Against Variants, Lab Studies Show.
  • Data showed that molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by approximately 50% in at-risk, non-hospitalized adult patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. 
  • 7.3% of patients who received molnupiravir were either hospitalized or died through Day 29 following randomization, compared with 14.1% of placebo-treated patients. 
  • Through Day 29, no deaths were reported in patients who received molnupiravir compared to 8 deaths in patients in the placebo group. 
  • Amid the positive data, recruitment into the study will be stopped early. Merck plans to apply for FDA Emergency Use Authorization as soon as possible. 
  • The incidence of any adverse event was comparable in the molnupiravir and placebo groups (35% and 40%, respectively). 
  • In anticipation of the results from MOVe-OUT, Merck has been producing molnupiravir.
  • Related: Merck Inks Molnupiravir Supply Pact With US Government For COVID-19.
  • Merck expects to produce 10 million courses of treatment by the end of 2021, with more doses expected in 2022.
  • Related: Merck Teams Up With Five Indian Generic Players To Expand COVID-19 Drug Access, Production.
  • Price Action: MRK stock is up 4.75% at $78.68 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Arek Socha from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK)

GlaxoSmithKline, Merck KGaA End $4B Cancer Drug Pact
Merck, Sutro Biopharma Extends Cytokine Derivative Research Program
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Confirms Acceleron Purchase, Regeneron Touts COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, Takeda In-Licenses Huntington's Disease Drug
Merck Seals Acceleron Pharma Deal For $180/Share: Highlights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of GDP, Jobless Claims Data
Merck's COVID-19 Antiviral Pill Effective Against Variants, Lab Studies Show
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com