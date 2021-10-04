COVID Tests, THC Patches, Psychedelics: Xphyto Therapeutics Does it All

Image by Shameer Pk from Pixabay

From 25-minute COVID-19 lab tests to psychedelic medicine that is poised to address mental health conditions like PTSD, XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCQB: XPHYF) has a knack for targeting explosive business opportunities.

The company, composed of a group of experienced entrepreneurs with a world-class scientific team, is focused on innovating and commercializing the next-generation pharmaceutical and diagnostic investment opportunities. Founded on the basis of working with disrupters in a variety of industries, to say XPhyto has diversified its opportunities seems to be an understatement.

Through medical innovation, its work strives to address global health challenges so that more people can have access to a better quality of life. Currently, this is through a handful of methods: point-of-care diagnostics, oral dissolvable drug formations, and synthesizing psychedelic compounds.

Among its point-of-care diagnostics products include its Peri-Implantitis Oral Biosensor, which allows for earlier detection of infection in dental implants, and its H1N1 and H5N1 Oral Biosensors, which are oral dissolvable films that quickly detect these highly contagious viruses. However, perhaps the most timely is its COVID-19 PCR test, COVID-19 ID Lab, aiming to reduce the time patients spend waiting for their results.



A Truly Rapid PCR Test

This test has a short 25-minute turnaround time, performed with a nasal or throat swab in a mobile or pop-up lab that can be set up anywhere. When completed, results are sent to the patient’s phone, effectively eliminating the need to ship samples to a central lab for processing. It is designed for travel, schools, public venues, and industrial sites where quick results are most applicable — having the potential to be a game-changer in the pandemic.

The test was developed in partnership with 3a-Diagnostics, an exclusive German diagnostics research-based biotechnology company that developed the first in-mouth biosensor candidates for the detection of COVID-19. XPhyto plans to acquire the company, which may both increase commercial and manufacturing opportunities, as well as research and development capabilities with its highly experienced team.

In addition to the rapid tests, XPhyto has zeroed in on low-cost, noninvasive drug delivery methods. Clinical studies include using CBD for treatment-resistant epilepsy, THC for anorexia and nausea, and CBD/THC for side effects of multiple sclerosis. In 2021, studies will also focus on transdermal delivery of Rotigotine for Parkinson’s disease. Thanks to the recent acquisition of BUNKER Pflanzenextrakte GmbH, a German cannabis company, up to 70 different strains will be available for research and testing.

Lastly, in the world of pharmaceutical-grade psychedelics, the company has begun to develop psilocybin and mescaline to research their treatment option potential in the mental health space. Recently disrupting the world of psychiatry, these often stigmatized psychedelics could be used to lessen the impacts of mental health-related medical disorders and diseases with other companies like Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL), and Mind Medicine (NASDAQ: MNMD) are also pushing to move the industry ahead.

XPhyto is expected to commence several short clinical trials in the coming weeks to generate critical third-party clinical validation for its new PCR COVID-19 test, to be carried out by globally recognized healthcare providers in multiple countries. Pending those results, a significant number of purchase orders are anticipated.

With manufacturing plans on the horizon for its diagnostics business, and its pillars of innovation, acceleration, and commercialization, XPhyto is on track to make waves in the life sciences field.