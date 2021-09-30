 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Jab Shows 74% Efficacy In US Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 3:16pm   Comments
Share:
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Jab Shows 74% Efficacy In US Trial
  • Reuters reported that large U.S. trial results of AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated 74% efficacy at preventing symptomatic disease.
  • In people aged 65 and older, the efficacy increased to 83.5%
  • Overall efficacy of 74% was lower than the interim 79% reported in March, a result AstraZeneca revised days later to 76% after a rare public rebuke from health officials that the figure was based on "outdated information."
  • The study included data from more than 26,000 volunteers in the United States, Chile, and Peru.
  • There were no cases of severe or critical symptomatic COVID-19 among the more than 17,600 participants who got the vaccine, compared with 8 cases among the 8,500 volunteers on placebo. 
  • There were also two deaths in the placebo group but none among those who received the vaccine.
  • "I was pleasantly surprised," Dr. Anna Durbin, a vaccine researcher at Johns Hopkins University and one of the study's investigators, said of the overall result. "It was also highly protective against severe disease and hospitalization," she said.
  • No blood clotting side effects linked to the vaccine were observed during the study.
  • AstraZeneca said it plans to file for full approval with the FDA rather than seek emergency use authorization. 
  • Price Action: AZN stock is up 1.41% at $60.51 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Paul McManus from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Confirms Acceleron Purchase, Regeneron Touts COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, Takeda In-Licenses Huntington's Disease Drug
NIH-Backed US Study Of Mixed COVID-19 Vaccines Regime To Conclude Soon: CNBC
Why AstraZeneca And Pfizer Shares Are Moving Today
Adagio's COVID-19 Candidate Shows Prolonged Half-Life, Neutralization At Six Months
AstraZeneca Buys Fortress-Biotech Founded Caelum For $500M
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Migraine Drug OK'd By FDA, Amicus Spins Off Gene Therapy Business, Geovax In-Licenses Cancer Drug
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com