Insulet's Insulin Delivery System Shows Durable Glycemic Control With One Year of Use
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 1:47pm   Comments
  • Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODDpresented data from the pivotal trial extension phase of the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System. 
  • Omnipod 5 is a tubeless, wearable system that continuously adapts insulin delivery based on glucose levels and trends.
  • Data showed Omnipod 5 significantly improved time in range and reduced HbA1c patients aged 6-70 years with type 1 diabetes over a period of 12 months. 
  • The data was presented at EASD 2021, the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.
  • After three months of system use, adults and adolescents had a decrease in HbA1c from 7.2% to 6.8%. 
  • This decrease was maintained after a total of 12 months of use, with mean HbA1c remaining at 6.8%. 
  • The Omnipod 5 System received breakthrough device designation from the FDA and is currently under premarket review. 
  • Insulet expects to launch Omnipod 5 in limited release in the U.S. late in Q4 of 2021.
  • Insulet also presented new clinical outcomes data for people with type 1 diabetes using the Omnipod DASH System for 90 days and positive self-management behaviors.
  • Related: FDA Clears Use Of Eli Lilly's Insulin With Insulet's Infusion Pumps.
  • Price Action: PODD stock is up 1.42% at $282.93 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

