See Why Alzamend Neuro Stock Is Rallying On Thursday
- Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) has received a written response to its meeting request regarding the FDA's Type B Pre‑Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) application.
- Today's response provides a path for its planned clinical development of AL002, the Company says.
- AL002 uses a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.
- The FDA agreed to Alzamend's proposed combined Phase 1/2 study.
- Alzamend will file the IND by the end of November and initiate the clinical trial of AL002 in Q1 of 2022.
- Price Action: ALZN stock increased 33.5% at $3.04 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
