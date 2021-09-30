 Skip to main content

Pfizers' JAK Inhibitor Approved In Japan For Atopic Dermatitis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 7:38am   Comments
  • The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Cibinqo (abrocitinib) for atopic dermatitis (AD).
  • The approval covers adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older AD patients with inadequate response to existing therapies.
  • Abrocitinib is an oral, once-daily, Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor.
  • Cibinqo will be available in Japan in doses of 100mg and 200mg.
  • Regulatory applications for abrocitinib have been submitted to countries worldwide for review, including the U.S., Australia, and the European Union. 
  • The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) granted marketing authorization for Cibinqo earlier this month.
  • Also Read: FDA Hits JAK inhibitors With Heart Safety, Cancer Warnings: All You Need To Know.
  • Price Action: PFE stock is down 0.07% at $43.50 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: atopic dermatitis BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

