Merck Seals Acceleron Pharma Deal For $180/Share: Highlights
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 7:34am   Comments
Merck Seals Acceleron Pharma Deal For $180/Share: Highlights
  • Putting all the speculations at bay, Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRKhas agreed to acquire Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) for $180 per share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $11.5 billion.
  • Related Link: Merck Reportedly Lead Bidder In $11B Acceleron Buyout: WSJ.
  • Acceleron's lead therapeutic candidate, sotatercept, has a novel mechanism of action with the potential to improve short-term and/or long-term clinical outcomes in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
  • Sotatercept is in Phase 3 trials as an add-on to the current standard of care for treating PAH.
  • In addition to sotatercept, Acceleron's portfolio includes Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt), an erythroid maturation recombinant fusion protein approved for anemia in certain rare blood disorders. 
  • Reblozyl is being developed and commercialized through global collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY).
  • Related: Bristol-Myers, Acceleron's Reblozyl Ok'd In Canada For MDS-Associated Anemia.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2021.
  • Price Action: XLRN stock is up 0.56% at $176.35, MRK shares are up 0.87% at $75.74 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

