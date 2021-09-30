Eli Lilly Shares Positive Tirzepatide Data At EASD Annual Meeting
- Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) posted data from the SURPASS-3 CGM sub-study of tirzepatide in a subpopulation of 243 participants who wore continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for 7 to 10 days at baseline.
- All three tirzepatide doses led to more time in tight target range (71-140 mg/dL), improved glycemic variability, and numerically less time in hypoglycemia than titrated insulin degludec in adults with type 2 diabetes.
- Specifically, at 52 weeks, participants taking tirzepatide spent 72.6% of the 24 hours in tight target range (71-140 mg/dL) for pooled 10 mg and 15 mg arms, an average of approximately six more hours than those taking insulin degludec (48.0%).
- Lilly also shared data MRI sub-study showing that tirzepatide led to greater improvements in liver fat content (LFC) and abdominal adipose tissue than titrated insulin degludec in adults with type 2 diabetes.
- Participants taking tirzepatide at 52 weeks showed a greater absolute reduction from baseline in LFC for pooled 10 mg and 15 mg arms (-8.09% from 15.67% at baseline) than insulin degludec (-3.38% from 16.58% at baseline), the primary endpoint.
- Also, a greater relative reduction from baseline in LFC (29.78%-47.11% across the three doses) compared to 11.17% for insulin degludec.
- The data were presented at the 57th European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual Meeting.
- Price Action: LLY stock traded 0.16% higher at $230.72 premarket on the last check Thursday.
