 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Takeda In-Licenses Hunter Syndrome Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Share:
Takeda In-Licenses Hunter Syndrome Candidate
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd have announced an exclusive collaboration and license agreement to commercialize JR-141 (pabinafusp alfa) for Hunter syndrome (Mucopolysaccharidosis type II or MPS II).
  • JR-141 is an investigational, next-generation recombinant fusion protein of an antibody against the human transferrin receptor and iduronate-2-sulfatase (IDS) enzyme. 
  • Hunter syndrome is a rare, inherited disorder in which the body does not correctly digest sugar molecules, resulting in the buildup of unbroken molecules in organs and tissues. 
  • Under the agreement terms, Takeda will exclusively commercialize JR-141 outside the U.S., including Canada, Europe, and other regions (excluding Japan and certain other Asia-Pacific countries). 
  • JCR will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive additional milestone payments and tiered sales-based royalties.
  • Specific deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Takeda also received an option under a separate option agreement, allowing Takeda to acquire an exclusive license to commercialize JR-141 in the U.S. upon completing the Phase 3 program.
  • Price Action: TAK stock traded 0.92% higher at $16.46 premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TKPHF + TAK)

Takeda Guilty Of Supply Contract Breach With AbbVie For Prostate Cancer Drug
9 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Mirum, Takeda Ink Maralixibat Licensing Pact In Japan
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 19-25): Incyte, Verrica FDA Decisions And Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Leap, Phio, Silverback Among Early Movers On Oncology Conference Presentations, Aerie Slumps On Mixed Data, Axsome Commences Phase 3 Sleep Disorder Study
Takeda's Exkivity Scores FDA Nod As First Oral Therapy For Lung Cancer With EGFR Exon20 Insertion
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Hunter SyndromeBiotech News Health Care Contracts General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com