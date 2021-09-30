Takeda In-Licenses Hunter Syndrome Candidate
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd have announced an exclusive collaboration and license agreement to commercialize JR-141 (pabinafusp alfa) for Hunter syndrome (Mucopolysaccharidosis type II or MPS II).
- JR-141 is an investigational, next-generation recombinant fusion protein of an antibody against the human transferrin receptor and iduronate-2-sulfatase (IDS) enzyme.
- Hunter syndrome is a rare, inherited disorder in which the body does not correctly digest sugar molecules, resulting in the buildup of unbroken molecules in organs and tissues.
- Under the agreement terms, Takeda will exclusively commercialize JR-141 outside the U.S., including Canada, Europe, and other regions (excluding Japan and certain other Asia-Pacific countries).
- JCR will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive additional milestone payments and tiered sales-based royalties.
- Specific deal terms were not disclosed.
- Takeda also received an option under a separate option agreement, allowing Takeda to acquire an exclusive license to commercialize JR-141 in the U.S. upon completing the Phase 3 program.
- Price Action: TAK stock traded 0.92% higher at $16.46 premarket on the last check Thursday.
