Merck's COVID-19 Antiviral Pill Effective Against Variants, Lab Studies Show

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) presented a study at a medical conference early Wednesday for its experimental COVID-19 antiviral candidate.

What Happened: Laboratory studies' data showed that molnupiravir is active against variants of the virus. Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus, which defines the differences between the variants, the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve, said Jay Grobler, head of infectious disease and vaccines at Merck.

Molnupiravir instead targets the viral polymerase, an enzyme needed for the virus to make copies of itself. The research was presented during IDWeek.

Merck is conducting two Phase 3 trials of the antiviral it is developing with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, one for treatment of COVID-19 and another as a preventive.

Why It Matters: Merck anticipates the first study will finish in early November, Grobler said. "Data could come sooner or later," he added. If molnupiravir is cleared by the FDA, it will be only the second approved COVID-19 antiviral.

Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Velkury (remdesivir) has been used for much of the 18-month pandemic, but the treatment is an infusion given in the hospital.

Earlier this week, Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) began testing its Covid-19 antiviral, known as PF-07321332, as post-exposure prophylaxis. In July, Merck entered into a molnupiravir supply pact with the U.S.

