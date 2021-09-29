 Skip to main content

FDA Approves First Treatment For Alagille Syndrome-Associated Cholestatic Pruritus From Mirum Pharma
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
  • The FDA has approved Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM) Livmarli (maralixibat) oral solution for cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) one year of age and older. 
  • Livmarli, a minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor, is the first and only FDA-approved medication in this rare liver disease. 
  • Cholestatic pruritus is the sensation of itch due to nearly any liver disease.
  • ALGS is an inherited condition in which bile builds up in the liver, resulting in liver damage.
  • In conjunction with the approval, Mirum received a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher.
  • Related: Mirum, Takeda Ink Maralixibat Licensing Pact In Japan.
  • The approval is based on the pivotal ICONIC study and five years of data from supportive studies from 86 patients with ALGS. 
  • Data from ICONIC demonstrated statistically significant reductions in pruritus, one of the most common and arduous symptoms associated with the disease, which was maintained through four years.
  • Mirum will host an investor call today at 4:30 p.m. ET.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: MIRM stock is down 4.98% at $17.74 in the after-hour session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

