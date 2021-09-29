FDA Approves First Treatment For Alagille Syndrome-Associated Cholestatic Pruritus From Mirum Pharma
- The FDA has approved Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM) Livmarli (maralixibat) oral solution for cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) one year of age and older.
- Livmarli, a minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor, is the first and only FDA-approved medication in this rare liver disease.
- Cholestatic pruritus is the sensation of itch due to nearly any liver disease.
- ALGS is an inherited condition in which bile builds up in the liver, resulting in liver damage.
- In conjunction with the approval, Mirum received a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher.
- The approval is based on the pivotal ICONIC study and five years of data from supportive studies from 86 patients with ALGS.
- Data from ICONIC demonstrated statistically significant reductions in pruritus, one of the most common and arduous symptoms associated with the disease, which was maintained through four years.
- Mirum will host an investor call today at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Price Action: MIRM stock is down 4.98% at $17.74 in the after-hour session on the last check Wednesday.
