 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Shot Moving Closer To Authorization?
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 11:58am   Comments
Share:
Is Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Shot Moving Closer To Authorization?

Close on heels of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issuing restricted authorization for the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)-BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 booster vaccine dose, it is also expected to greenlight rival vaccine maker Moderna Inc.'s (NASDAQ: MRNA) half-dose mRNA vaccine as a booster shot, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use in adults as well as adolescents in two-dose series of 100mcg each, given 28 days apart. The FDA has also authorized an additional dose for moderately-to-severely immunocompromised people at least 28 days after the initial two-dose primary series.

The company's regulatory submission for authorization of a booster dose is pushing for a half-dose booster, the report said.

This, according to the report, will serve two purposes: reduce the risk of side effects from a booster and allow the company to make available more doses, blunting criticism richer nations are clamoring for booster shots even before people from many other nations get their first doses.

At last check Wednesday, Moderna shares were slipping 0.45% to $382.21.

Related Link: The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Migraine Drug OK'd By FDA, Amicus Spins Off Gene Therapy Business, Geovax In-Licenses Cancer Drug

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

Adagio's COVID-19 Candidate Shows Prolonged Half-Life, Neutralization At Six Months
Tracking Moderna's Smart Money Trades
Sanofi Stops Work On Its mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine: What You Need To Know
Why Moderna Shares Are Falling
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Pfizer CEO Says People Needing COVID-19 Vaccines Every Year Is The 'Most Likely Scenario'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: booster shot Covid-19Biotech News Health Care FDA Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com