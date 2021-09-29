 Skip to main content

Why Are NuCana Shares Moving Higher On Wednesday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 9:22am   Comments
Why Are NuCana Shares Moving Higher On Wednesday?
  • The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to NuCana plc's (NASDAQ: NCNA) Acelarin (NUC-1031) for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced biliary tract cancer.
  • The Company recently announced the enrollment of 418 evaluable patients in the Phase 3 study, which is expected to enable the first interim analysis in 1H of 2022.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: NCNA stock is up 24.50% at $2.95 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

