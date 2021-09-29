 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Amicus Therapeutics Shares Trading Higher Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 8:47am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Amicus Therapeutics Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • The FDA has accepted for review Amicus Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: FOLD) Biologics License Application (BLA) for cipaglucosidase alfa and the New Drug Application (NDA) for miglustat for AT-GAA.
  • Also Read: Amicus's Fabry Disease Medicine Gets European Approval For Use In Adolescents
  • AT-GAA two-component therapy for Pompe disease inherited lysosomal disorder characterized by severe muscle weakness.
  • AT-GAA consists of cipaglucosidase alfa (ATB200), a recombinant human acid alpha-glucosidase (rhGAA) enzyme administered in conjunction with miglustat (AT2221), a stabilizer of cipaglucosidase alfa. 
  • The agency's PDUFA target action date for NDA is May 29, 2022, and July 29, 2022, for BLA.
  • The Marketing Authorization Application for AT-GAA in Europe is expected to be submitted in Q4 of 2021. 
  • In June 2021, the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency granted AT-GAA a positive scientific opinion through the Early Access to Medicines Scheme.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: FOLD stock traded 19.40% higher at $12.16 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FOLD)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Migraine Drug OK'd By FDA, Amicus Spins Off Gene Therapy Business, Geovax In-Licenses Cancer Drug
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Amicus's Fabry Disease Medicine Gets European Approval For Use In Adolescents
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com