 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Expands Lilly's Erbitux Label For Colorectal Cancer Setting
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 8:39am   Comments
Share:
FDA Expands Lilly's Erbitux Label For Colorectal Cancer Setting
  • The FDA has approved Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) new indication for Erbitux (cetuximab injection) combined with Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Braftovi (encorafenib) for metastatic colorectal cancer.
  • The approval covers a new indication of CRC with a BRAF V600E mutation after prior therapy. 
  • Erbitux is the first, and only anti-EGFR antibody approved, combined with encorafenib, for this indication.
  • The approval is based on Pfizer's BEACON CRC trial, the only Phase 3 trial to specifically study patients with previously treated metastatic CRC with a BRAF V600E mutation. 
  • With this approval, Erbitux has now received seven FDA approvals to treat certain types of CRC and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
  • Based on the BEACON CRC trial results, Erbitux plus encorafenib showed a median overall survival of 8.4 months, compared to 5.4 months for the control arm. 
  • Additionally, Erbitux combo therapy showed an objective response rate of 20%, compared to 2% for the control arm.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: LLY shares are up 2.28% at $226.65 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LLY + PFE)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Migraine Drug OK'd By FDA, Amicus Spins Off Gene Therapy Business, Geovax In-Licenses Cancer Drug
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
ViiV In-Licenses Third-Gen HIV Targeting Compound From Shionogi
GSK, Pfizer Backed Long-Acting HIV Med Under FDA Priority Review As Preventative Option
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: MariMed, Medterra, Vertosa, MediaJel
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Eisai, Biogen Pursue Approval Of Second Alzheimer's Treatment; Sanofi Changes mRNA Strategy; GSK Subsidiary To Develop Long-Acting HIV Preventive
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com