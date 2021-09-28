 Skip to main content

AIM ImmunoTech Plans To Evaluate Two Forms Of Ampligen In Early-COVID-19 Disease
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 2:50pm   Comments
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) submitted a Pre-Investigational New Drug Application (Pre-IND) to the FDA for COVID-19 trials with Ampligen.
  • The application is for two separate Phase 2 clinical studies to study the potential of Ampligen as both an infusion and an intranasal therapy for early-onset COVID-19.
  • Related Link: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Positive FDA Response For Ampligen Trial In PCCD Patients.
  • Intravenous therapy trial will assess 200 mg of Ampligen or placebo, with five doses over a treatment period of 17 days.
  • Intranasal therapy study will evaluate 1,250 μg spray (625 μg per nostril), with seven doses over a treatment period of 15 days.
  • In addition to studying efficacy and safety, the new Phase 2 protocols include exploratory endpoints that the company believes could support its recently filed provisional patent application.
  • Ampligen demonstrated a 100% protective survival benefit compared to 100% mortality in a saline control group in animal studies. 
  • Ampligen also reduced SARS-CoV-1 lung titers to below the level of detection.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: AIM stock is 1% at $1.99 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

