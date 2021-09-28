Why Are I-Mab Shares Trading Higher On Tuesday?
- The Center for Drug Evaluation of China National Medical Products Administration has signed off I-Mab's (NASDAQ: IMAB) IND application to initiate a Phase 2 trial for enoblituzumab in solid tumors.
- The trial will evaluate enoblituzumab combined with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with selected solid tumors in China.
- I-Mab has in-licensed the rights to exclusively develop and commercialize enoblituzumab in Greater China from MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX).
- Enoblituzumab is an investigational Fc-optimized monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3.
- Many different tumor types widely express B7-H3.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
- Price Action: IMAB stock is up 7.10% at $74.99 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga