Why Are I-Mab Shares Trading Higher On Tuesday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 9:29am   Comments
  • The Center for Drug Evaluation of China National Medical Products Administration has signed off I-Mab's (NASDAQ: IMAB) IND application to initiate a Phase 2 trial for enoblituzumab in solid tumors.
  • The trial will evaluate enoblituzumab combined with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with selected solid tumors in China. 
  • I-Mab has in-licensed the rights to exclusively develop and commercialize enoblituzumab in Greater China from MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX).
  • Enoblituzumab is an investigational Fc-optimized monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3. 
  • Many different tumor types widely express B7-H3.
  • Price Action: IMAB stock is up 7.10% at $74.99 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

