Paratek Secures BARDA Funding To Develop Nuzyra Antibiotic For Pulmonary Anthrax
- The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has awarded an option under Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: PRTK) Project BioShield contract.
- The option provides additional funding to continue developing Nuzyra (omadacycline) under the FDA Animal Efficacy Rule development program to support a supplemental new drug application for post-exposure prophylaxis and treatment of pulmonary anthrax.
- In December 2019, BARDA awarded Paratek a contract valued at up to approximately $285 million. With the additional funding, the contract is now valued at roughly $304 million.
- BARDA and Paratek have formalized their previously communicated agreement to trigger the next procurement on positive top-line data from the efficacy study of inhalation anthrax in rabbits, which Paratek currently anticipates will be available in 2H of 2022.
- BARDA and Paratek have also agreed on specific development milestones to trigger the third and fourth procurements.
- Price action: PRTK stock is down 2.91% at $5.00 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
