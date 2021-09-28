 Skip to main content

Merck Reportedly Lead Bidder In $11B Acceleron Buyout: WSJ
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 6:04am   Comments
Merck Reportedly Lead Bidder In $11B Acceleron Buyout: WSJ
  • The Wall Street Journal reported that Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) is in advanced talks to acquire Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN), citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The deal for Acceleron, which has a market value of around $11 billion, could be announced this week, assuming talks don't fall apart, the people said.
  • The deal is supposedly Merck's biggest and represents a bet on respiratory and blood diseases treatments.
  • A Bloomberg report on Friday said Acceleron was in talks to be acquired for $11 billion. 
  • Bloomberg had reported that several drugmakers, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY), which owns 11.5% of Acceleron's stock, were seen as potential suitors.
  • Related Content: Acceleron In Advanced $11B Buyout Talks: Bloomberg.
  • Reblozyl, a hematology product, is jointly co-promoted by Bristol and Acceleron. Bristol Myers has financial claims over Acceleron's products. 
  • For sotatercept, Acceleron is required to pay Bristol-Myers a royalty in the low-20% range of global net sales if the drug is approved and commercialized to treat PAH, according to Acceleron's 2020 annual report.
  • Price Action: XLRN stock closed 6.69% higher at $178.87 on Monday, while MRK stock is down 0.15% at $73.25 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

