Pfizer Begins Late-Stage Study To Test Effectiveness Of Oral Drug Against COVID-19 In Those Exposed To The Virus
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 28, 2021 1:26am   Comments
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) says it has begun late-stage testing for an oral drug that can be taken by persons who are exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19.

What Happened: The New York-based drugmaker said Monday it has commenced a new large study that will evaluate a novel protease inhibitor “PF-07321332” for effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 infection. 

See Also: How To Buy Pfizer (PFE) Shares

As part of the trial, the drug will be co-administered with a low dose of ritonavir for the prevention of illness in volunteers, which would be adults living in the same household as someone who has COVID-19.

Pfizer said that PF-07321332 has been “specifically designed to be administered orally, so that it can potentially be administered at the first sign of infection with, or exposure to, SARS-CoV-2, without requiring patients to be hospitalized.”

Why It Matters: Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer and President of Pfizer’s worldwide research said, “If successful, we believe this therapy could help stop the virus early – before it has had a chance to replicate extensively – potentially preventing symptomatic disease in those who have been exposed and inhibiting the onset of infection in others.

Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) remdesivir for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics are evaluating molnupiravir, an oral antiviral, for the prevention of COVID-19 infection as well. 

Price Action: On Monday, Pfizer shares closed nearly 0.8% lower at $43.57.

Read Next: Pfizer CEO Says People Needing COVID-19 Vaccines Every Year Is The 'Most Likely Scenario'

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

