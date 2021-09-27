 Skip to main content

Cybin Inc. CEO To Present In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

InvestorBrandNetwork  
September 27, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
Cybin (NYSE: CYBN), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences. The company announced that CEO Doug Drysdale will be presenting virtually in a fireside chat during the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference and, during the Benzinga Healthcare Small-Cap Conference, Drysdale will be presenting and participating in a panel discussion.

The Benzinga conference is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, and Drysdale’s presentation is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. ET. According to the announcement, Drysdale will also be involved in a panel discussion titled “Addressing Mental Health through Emerging Therapies” immediately following his presentation. On the same day, Drysdale will be presenting during the Benzinga conference; his presentation is slated to begin at 2 p.m. ET, with a replay of the presentation available for 90 days following the live webcast.

To view the full webcasts, visit https://ibn.fm/4SSfm and https://ibn.fm/a6SOQ

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/eElIj

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a leading biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug-discovery platforms, innovative drug-delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Cybin.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CYBN are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/CYBN

Image by David Mark from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

