Genetron Health, IMPACT Therapeutics Join Forces For Synthetic Inhibitors For Cancer Applications
- Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) has partnered with IMPACT Therapeutics to research and develop synthetic lethal inhibitors.
- The two parties will cooperate on R&D for synthetic lethal inhibitors based on new targets and the development of companion diagnostic products.
- "We are pleased to have reached a partnership with IMPACT Therapeutics, whose extensive pipeline products and strong data have demonstrated potential for clinical applications," said Sizhen Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of Genetron Health.
- "We look forward to leveraging Genetron Health's experience and resources in the field of precision oncology and working together with them to accelerate the research and development of new drugs, contributing to the global anti-cancer cause," said Dr. Jun Bao, President and CEO of IMPACT Therapeutics.
- Price Action: GTH stock is down 0.94% at $13.77 during the market session on the last check Monday.
